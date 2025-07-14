A heartwarming video going viral on social media shows a man surprising his grandmother after being away for two years. The video was shared by a user on X (formerly Twitter) and by a user named "annaliseryan9" on TikTok. In the viral clip, the man is seen coming back from the military after being away for two years. The viral clip shows the man disguised as an Amazon guy as he surprises his grandparents. The heartwarming video also shows the man's grandmother falling to the floor after her grandson surprises her after being away for two years. US: Teenage Girl Miraculously Survives After Being Hit by Car and Slammed Into Wall in Bishopville, Viral Video Surfaces.

Heartwarming Video of Man Surprising His Grandmother Surfaces

Grandmother falls to the floor after her grandson in the military surprises her after being away for two years. “POV: Your brother comes back from the military after being away for 2 years disguised as an Amazon guy to surprise our grandparents.” Amazing.… pic.twitter.com/tP7TesS4JS — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 13, 2025

