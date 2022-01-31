A bizarre video of a model hitting a member from the audience is making rounds on the internet. The model Theodora Quinlivan, widely known as Teddy thwacked an audience member with her purple and black coat in the middle of her ramp walk. The crazy ramp walk footage is from Christian Cowan's show in New York. "In a world of Karens, be a Teddy", read the caption of the video. The footage of the bizarre moment has racked up more than 2 million views on TikTok after resurfacing recently.

Have A Look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CHRISTIAN COWAN (@christiancowan)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)