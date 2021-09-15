Met Gala 2021 saw a galore of stars in full attendance. And one name that left a strong impression was American gymnast, Nia Dennis. The 24-year-old left the audience speechless as she did a whole floor routine on Met Gala steps! And Nia did it on Bruno Mars’s “Uptown Funk”. Nia Dennis’ act at ‘fashion’s biggest night’ became one of the most-talked-about moments from this year’s edition. The viral clip has been doing the rounds on social media and netizens are just loving it. Check out the viral video as well Twitterati’s reaction to it. Met Gala 2021: Gymnast Simone Biles Wore Gown Weighing 40 Kgs to Fashion's Biggest Night.

Vogue Shared Nia Dennis' Awe-mazing Performance at Met Gala:

We are live from the 2021 #MetGala with @BKunitedMB. Don't miss a single minute from the red carpet. Here's how to watch, now: https://t.co/IDE1MRB1yF pic.twitter.com/JcywpOb21v — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) September 13, 2021

Nia Shared This Post About Her Met Gala Attendance

View this post on Instagram A post shared by miss nation👑 (@niaadennis)

Watch American Gymnast Nia Dennis Do Whole Floor Routine:

Here's How Twitterati Reacted

No One's Like Nia

Take a Bow

NCAA and former Team USA gymnast, Nia Dennis, has arrived at the #MetGala. She brought her skills too! 📸: Getty pic.twitter.com/fDDrJctnL2 — Bossip (@Bossip) September 13, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)