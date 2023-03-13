Pranav Pannala or Pedda P, a budding musician of Indian origin, has posted a video on his Instagram page which shows him cooking some fresh dosas inside class at a university in US. Pranav served the dosas to his batchmates and professor. He is also a co-founder of Dosa Student Association. Meanwhile, the video posted by him on his Instagram page, shows the professor recording his act. Later in the video, Pranav can be seen offering the dosa to the professor who accepts it. Hyderabad Man Cooks Dosa on Scooter Seat As Temperature Soars To 40 Degree Celsius in The City; Watch Viral Video.

Watch Video of Man Cooking Dosa Inside Class:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PEDDA P (@pranavpannala)

