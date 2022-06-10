Several parts of India have been experiencing severe heat waves. As the mercury level touched 40 degrees celsius in Hydrabad, a man decided to boycott his kitchen to cook from the sun's heat. It sounds bizarre, but the viral video that shows the man making the Dosa on the seat of his scooter is the proof. The video has been shared across all the social media platforms and has received amusing reactions from the netizens. So Hot! Woman Cooks Roti On Bonnet Of Car In Sonepur As Odisha Bears the Burnt of Summer; Watch Viral Video.

Have A Look:

Man makes Dosa on a scooter after the temperature rises to 40 degrees C in Hyderabad Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/gXhHyLmpMa#Hyderabad#summerpic.twitter.com/2GHfAvLl03 — ANI Digital (@ani_digital) June 9, 2022

