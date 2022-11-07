In an instance of ‘Instant Karma’, a woman, riding pillion, fell from a motorcycle while trying to kick a man riding a bike next to her. The woman couldn't maintain her balance and fell on the road. The viral video shows the woman riding pillion with a man while another person is driving next to them. The woman then tries to kick the other bike rider but loses balance and falls on the road instead. The man with whom she was riding doesn't realise that she has fallen and keeps moving. He stops a few seconds later. MP Shocker: Gang of Girls Brutally Thrash Young Woman as Onlookers Record Video in Indore

Watch Viral Video:

