Virat Kohli's doppelganger, Lakshay Thakral, is grabbing headlines and going viral on Instagram as fans, especially girls, are going gaga over him, mistaking him for the iconic Indian cricketer. With strikingly similar features and a beard style, Lakshay has become an internet sensation, attracting massive female attention and followers who are convinced he’s Kohli’s twin or Virat himself. His Instagram account is full of reels, filled with his interaction with girls who simply cannot believe their stars for getting a chance to speak to the "Indian cricketer". As for Lakshay Thakral, his celebrity-like charisma has sparked a frenzy among social media users. Watch the viral videos that have left the internet doing a double-take!

Life as a Virat Kohli Lookalike: Viral Fan Encounters and More!

Internet Goes Wild Over Virat Kohli’s Lookalike Lakshay Thakral

Girls Flood His Chat, Mistaking Him for the Cricket Superstar

The Uncanny Resemblance That Fooled Many!

