Virat Kohli showed a remarkable gesture of sportsmanship as he gifted his signed jerseys to Australia's Usman Khawaja and Alex Carey after the conclusion of the fourth Test in the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023 in Ahmedabad on March 13. The former Indian captain, who scored a spectacular 186 in India's first innings total of 571, presented his jerseys to the Australian duo and shook hands with them after the game. Kohli was named Player of the Match for his knock, his 28th century in Tests and 75th overall in international cricket. Virat Kohli Interview With Rahul Dravid! Watch the Special Conversation Between Two Greats of Cricket After India Clinches the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023.

Virat Kohli Gifts His Jerseys to Usman Khawaja and Alex Carey:

King Kohli 👑 had some memorabilia to give to his Australian teammates post the final Test 👏🏼👏🏼 Gestures like these 🫶🏼#TeamIndia | #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/inWCO8IOpe — BCCI (@BCCI) March 13, 2023

