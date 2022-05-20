A 51-year-old British man created a unique world record by rocking back and forth on a swing for 36 hours. The man from England, Richard Scott, started swinging at 6:10 am at Loch Leven's Larder cricket pitch and ended on Sunday evening. He set a Guinness World Record for his impressive feat. A video of the record-breaking performance was shared online by the Rotary Club of Kinross. Thounaojam Niranjoy Singh, Manipur Youth, Sets New Guinness World Record for Maximum Finger Tip Push-Ups in 1 Minute (Watch Video).

Watch It Right Here:

