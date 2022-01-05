One of the most special and momentous days in every woman's life is her Wedding Day. Bride Suvanya made it even more memorable by paying tribute to her late father on the day of her marriage. After losing her father to cancer in May 2021, Suvanya got words from her father's handwritten letter embroidered on her wedding veil. Bride Suvanya tied the knot with beau Aman Kalra at Khimsar Fort in Rajasthan and a video of her explaining the thought behind the embroidery design is leaving many teary-eyed. Rajkot Bride Appears for University Exam on Wedding Day, Viral Video Gets Praised Online.

Watch The Video Here:

