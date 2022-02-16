Alyssa Hodges and Max Silvy from Brisbane have proved that at times dating apps can be a real game-changer. The real-life story goes like, Alyssa was supposed to pick Max up from the airport, but couldn’t because her water bag broke during her eight-month and she had to meet him in the hospital instead. The couple met on Tinder and were only on their fourth date when Alyssa went into labour and gave birth to her son, Ollie. As per the reports, Alyssa shared her whole story through a TikTok video. They’re now planning to move in together. The man of the year, Max was supporting Alyssa during the early weeks of motherhood when she had the baby blues.

The Couple, Pictured With Ollie

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lys (@alyssahodges01)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)