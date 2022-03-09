This will definitely blow your mind! As reportedly, the famous South Korean band BTS made it to Central Board of Secondary Education's (CBSE) exam. We are not kidding, as a comprehension question related to the K-pop band was asked in English paper for the CBSE Class 9th students of the 2021-2022 session. As soon as this news was out, ARMY rejoiced and how! Having said that, we cannot validate the authenticity of the viral post. BTS' New Deco Kit: V, RM, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, Suga And J-Hope Introduce Their Individual Merch In Short Trailer Video.

Watch Video:

ARMY is the Happiest!

CBSE 9TH STANDARD ENGLISH EXAM YESTERDAY'S QUESTION PAPER BTS💜🔥 pic.twitter.com/XLVLdAAApd — 💜💜HAPPY SUGA DAY🍊🐱 (@Galaxy___world) March 8, 2022

Nice!

Indeed!

This is CBSE 9th standard English question paper , comprehension of BTS Its feels so amazing i am so touched an army post this on twitter , if this was my questions paper I will definitely rank top ...... 🥺🥺#융키윌유메리미 @BTS_twt #btspavedtheway in INDIA 😁 pic.twitter.com/BrbkUuWEfI — SWEETYYYY ♡ ⟬⟭⁩ ⟭⟬⁩ ♡｡*♡✧*。 (@sardar_sweety) March 9, 2022

