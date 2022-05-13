People on the Internet are praising the kindness of complete strangers who saved a woman in the middle of a busy intersection and avoided what could have been a life-threatening crash. On May 5, in Boynton Beach, Florida, at the busy corner of Congress Ave, a woman noticed her co-worker slumped over the wheel of her car and when her car started slowly drifting into the middle of the road. She waved and screamed to get people’s attention; when people saw the woman running, they too lept from their vehicles to help the woman having a medical scare and stopped the car with their bare hands, while others moved their cars away to avoid a crash.

Watch The Viral Video Here:

