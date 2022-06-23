The internet is where you can find some of the world's most bizarre or fantastic content. A recent viral video from an unknown region raised concern over road safety. The clip shared by a Twitterati, Kaptan Hindustan, captured a scene wherein a man was riding his bike carrying six people. First, a child perched on the forepart of the bike, and a woman lodged the second kid in front while another woman sat behind. Watch the viral video below to see how the other three managed to get on the vehicle. Viral Video Shows 6 People Riding One Scooter in Mumbai; Last Boy Spotted Sitting on The Shoulder of Pillion Rider.

Whew!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)