An extra smart man from Karnataka's Chikkaballapur district fell down from a height of 30-feet while trying to climb the wall of Srinivasa Sagara Dam. The shocking video of the stunt was shared by a Twitter user that also says the fellow "got injured while he was attempting to scale the wall". As per reports, the man was trying to impress his friends by scaling the dam's wall. Locals and tourists can be heard screaming upon witnessing the unwanted incident. Watch Dangerous Stunt Video of a Man Working Out By Hanging From 12th Floor Balcony in Faridabad.

Watch The Clip:

A man fell down the wall of Srinivasa Sagara Dam in #Chikkaballapur and got injured while he was attempting to scale the wall. Reports @dpkBopanna pic.twitter.com/KUpU1NRgyR — Sanjay Jha (@JhaSanjay07) May 23, 2022

