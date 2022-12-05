A viral CCTV footage captured dramatic scenes of a brave mother jumping into action to save her 5-year-old daughter from an agitated rabid raccoon. The animal attacked the girl by latching onto her legs while she was standing on the porch doorstep, waiting for someone to open the gate. The woman, Logan Kelsey MacNamara of Ashford, Connecticut, fought off the creature after it bit her daughter, as per reports. The viral video of the horrific incident has attracted more than 16 million views on Twitter. In the end, the mammal can be seen walking to the side of the house after being thrown to the ground. Pune Mother Fights Leopard to Save Her 18-Month-Old Child.

Watch Mom Save Daughter From Raccoon Attack:

Mother of the Year 🏆 pic.twitter.com/w7GSNrZcc2 — Hold My Beer/Holy Cow (@short_tymer) December 3, 2022

