Severe heat wave conditions has failed to dampen the spirit of people to celebrate weddings. A “jugaad” to beat the heat during a wedding procession has grabbed attention online. In a video going viral on social media, a wedding procession is seen moving ahead under the shade of a pandal. The groom’s relatives and friends are seen dancing to the drum beats while the groom is seated on top of a horse.

Watch Viral Video:

This is why #India is called land of Innovation or simply "Jugaad" To beat the #Heatwave during "Baraat" Indians have found solution.#innovation pic.twitter.com/Fs8QociT2K — Devyani Kohli (@DevyaniKohli1) April 27, 2022

