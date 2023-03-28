After winning hearts online by sharing his picture with a quirky caption, Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along has once again managed to keep his followers hooked with an adorable post. Taking to the microblogging site, the BJP leader shared a heartwarming video of dogs. The 16-second video clip shows a pack of dogs enjoying "me time" as they play catch with a balloon. The video shows canines running after and catching a green balloon as they play on a field. Sharing the video with his followers, Along said, "Why should humans have all the fun, right." Several users took to the comments section of the post to share their views. One user said, "Most emotionally expressive animal god ever created," while a second user wrote, "New football team ready to next World Cup." 'Not Sleeping Okay': Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along's Latest Post With Quirky Caption Wins Heart Online (Check Tweet).

Why Should Humans Have All the Fun?

Why should humans have all the fun, right 😀 pic.twitter.com/OxTvvpcdMj — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) March 28, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)