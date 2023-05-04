A man is being praised for preventing an infant from sliding into oncoming traffic. The security tape captures a woman outside her car as a strong wind started to sweep away her infant, who was strapped inside of a stroller. The pram continued to move into traffic and accelerating automobiles, but despite the mom's best attempts, she slipped and looked to hurt herself. But luckily for her, a hero showed there just in time. Man Heroically Saves a Child's Life From Falling Construction Debris in Mathura! Video of His Act of Bravery Goes Viral.

Man Saves Baby From Incoming Traffic

Windy AF here today and the stroller rolled away… Thank god a man catches the stroller before anything bad happens to this lady’s baby. 😱 pic.twitter.com/XdEPC6tNb4 — SSGoodGirl (@USSGoodGirl) May 1, 2023

