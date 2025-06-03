Inox Wind Limited (NSE: INOXWIND) stocks opened positively today, June 3. According to the National Stock Exchange (NSE) website, shares of Inox Wind Limited (NSE: INOXWIND) were trading at INR 185.47 and rose by INR 0.10 or 0.05 per cent. Stocks of Inox Wind Limited (NSE: INOXWIND) saw their 52-week high of INR 261.90 on September 23 last year. Yes Bank Share Price Today, June 3: Stocks of Yes Bank Limited Open in Red in Early Trade As Stock Market Opens for Business, Fall 7.43%.

Inox Wind Share Price Today, June 3, 2025

Stocks of Inox Wind opened in green today. (Photo credits: NSE)

