This hedgehog is stealing our hearts! After decking up in colourful flowers and green leaves for Summer 2021 Google Doodle to welcome the first day of Summer in the northern hemisphere, it is now taking adorable baby steps on a snowfield to ring in winters in the southern hemisphere.

South American countries such Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Bolivia, Chile, Uruguay, Paraguay, as well as an African nation, South Africa will be experiencing winters for a while now.

Check out this incredibly cute Winter Season 2021 Google Doodle:

As the Earth tilts on its axis, many across the Southern Hemisphere prepare to chill out for the next few months ❄️ Happy first day of Winter! #GoogleDoodle → https://t.co/jnu70KdmkK pic.twitter.com/FdagBBvQbe — Google Doodles (@GoogleDoodles) June 21, 2021

