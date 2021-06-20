Summer 2021 is officially here in the North Hemisphere. Celebrate the longest day of the year with this incredibly cute Google Doodle celebrating the summer solstice. Just notice how ridiculously cute that hedgehog looks decked up with flowers and leaves. Do not miss out on its quirky sunglasses.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)