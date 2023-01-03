A young woman identified as Aleksandra Sadowsk was left blind after her eye-inking went terribly wrong. The bungling tattoo artist penetrated the eyeball too deeply with the needle to colour the white part black. The tattooist used ink that was uncertified for use on the eyes. Aleksandra developed glaucoma, followed by advanced cataracts after the eye-inking job. A court has since fined the tattoo artist responsible for the botched ink job with a hefty £28,000 order placed on the artist named Piotr A. Woman Tattoos Her Eyeballs Purple and Blue! Northern Ireland-Based Woman Says She Might Be Losing Her Eyesight, Should Have Listened to Daughter (View Tweet).

Tattooist's Blunder Leaves Woman Blind

Tattoo Bungle!

