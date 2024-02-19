Videos that become widely popular on the internet occasionally portray dangerous and irresponsible behaviour, emphasising the potential harm people may do when they are angry or frustrated. In one such video that's going viral, a woman can be seen setting a man's car on fire only because he refused to give her a cigarette. An X account, @PicturesFoIder, posted a 15-second video of a frightening event at a fuel station on the microblogging platform. The woman can be seen in the video approaching a man who is filling up his car with petrol. She briefly leaves the scene and then returns to covertly light the car on fire after a brief exchange in which the man seems to reject her request for a cigarette. The man quickly removes the gasoline nozzle as flames start to appear, preventing a possible catastrophe. Thankfully, no injuries have been reported due to the incident. While the whereabouts of the incident are unknown, the video is currently doing rounds on the internet. Woman Setting House Ablaze Video: Daughter-in-Law Allegedly Tries To Set Father-in-Law's Room on Fire, Cruel Act Caught on Camera.

Woman Sets Man’s Car Ablaze at Fuel Station

Woman asks man for a cigarette, when he refuses she lights his car on fire 😬 pic.twitter.com/iH7YHI8Pbq — non aesthetic things (@PicturesFoIder) February 16, 2024

