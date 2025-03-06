In a bizarre incident, a woman stripped naked and started screaming inside the Houston-Phoenix Southwest Airlines flight, causing an extended delay. A video showing the woman causing chaos inside the Southwest Airlines flight has surfaced on social media. The incident occurred when the plane was taxiing down the runway in preparation to depart Hobby Airport in Houston, Texas. The crew said the woman suddenly walked to the front and demanded to be let off the flight. Australia Airport Security Scare: Teen Tries To Board Jetstar Flight With Gun at Avalon Airport, Overpowered by Flyers (Watch Video).

Woman Strips Naked on Southwest Airlines Flight

