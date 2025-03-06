A 17-year-old boy was detained by crew and passengers on Thursday, March 6, after allegedly breaching a security fence and boarding a flight armed with a gun at Avalon Airport in Australia. Victoria Police reported that officers were called to the airport around 2:20 pm local time following the incident. The teenager managed to access the tarmac and boarded a Jetstar flight before being subdued by passengers. Authorities are investigating how the security breach occurred. Qatar Airways Flight Horror: Australian Couple ‘Forced’ To Sit Next to Dead Body After Woman Passenger Collapses and Dies Mid-Flight.

Teen Tries To Board Jetstar Flight With Gun in Australia

BREAKING - Passengers overcome teen with gun trying to board plane in Australia: police — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) March 6, 2025

Video Shows Gun-Carrying Teen Being Overpowered by Flyers and Staff

A man has allegedly attempted to board Jetstar flight at Avalon Airport with gun. He was put into a headlock by a passenger until police arrived. #breakingnews #avalonairport #arrest #citizensarrest #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/elnAkrkSEu — 7NEWS Australia (@7NewsAustralia) March 6, 2025

