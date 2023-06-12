Despite being a top priority for human rights organisations, 160 million kids continue to face labour exploitation. The greatest hazards include wars, economic crises, and inequality. The Sustainable Development Goals call for an end to child labour by 2025. On World Day Against Child Labor 2023, various political leaders highlighted the evil of child labour and its consequences. World Day Against Child Labour 2023 Date and Theme: Know the History and Significance of the Global Event.

See Tweets of Leaders on World Day Against Child Labor:

End Child Labour!

Shamefully, 160 million children worldwide are victims of child labour today. That's almost 1 in 10 children. On this #EndChildLabour Day we must commit to redouble efforts to stop this harmful practice & protect children from exploitation. pic.twitter.com/rPlL9jQ8TR — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) June 12, 2023

Eradicate Child Labour!

On World Day Against Child Labour, let's pledge to eradicate the menace of child labour. Every child deserves a childhood filled with education & opportunities. Together, let's build a future where no child is deprived of their rights. #WorldDayAgainstChildLabour#EndChildLabour pic.twitter.com/oSimcK3SVS — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) June 12, 2023

Better India!

PM Rajiv Gandhi's vision of a better India was expressed through the enactment of the Child Labour (Prohibition & Regulation) Act in 1986. Today, on World Day Against Child Labour, we pledge to carry this vision forward by providing protection and fostering the lives and dreams… pic.twitter.com/pZuI9I5x5l — Congress (@INCIndia) June 12, 2023

Children's Rights.

Every child has the right to health, education and protection, and every society has a stake in expanding children’s opportunities in life. The enactment of Child Labour (Prohibition & Regulation) Act, 1986 is a national endeavour which has considerably reduced child labour in… pic.twitter.com/Uq6vbQg7Uv — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) June 12, 2023

Children Are the Future!

Children are future citizens of the nation and deserve conducive environment to prosper. On #WorldDayAgainstChildLabour, reaffirm the pledge to end #childlabour in all forms in #Odisha and create a healthy environment for them to realise their true potential. pic.twitter.com/S8i27o0Rkx — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) June 12, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)