Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders registered their first win of the Indian Premier League 2025 after defeating 2008 champions Rajasthan Royals by eight wickets in Guwahati. During the match, netizens spotted 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi carrying drinks. Some fans have termed it "child labour." Fans have also slammed the Rajasthan Royals management for this behaviour towards Suryavanshi. Suryavanshi became the youngest player to earn an IPL contract after Rajasthan secured him for INR 1.1 crore during the IPL 2025 mega auction. Kolkata Knight Riders Beat Rajasthan Royals by Eight Wickets in IPL 2025; Quinton de Kock, Varun Chakaravarthy Shine as Defending Champions Register First Victory.

13 years old Vaibhav Suryavanshi carrying drinks for RR. Isn't it child labouring? pic.twitter.com/gaAEcIlJhJ — Ellyse Perry (@johns1854175) March 27, 2025

File a case against RR for child labouring, or reveal his real age. 13 years old Vaibhav Suryavanshi carrying drinks for RR. Isn't it child labouring ?#DCvsSRHpic.twitter.com/spg6Kkjhkn — curious (@insightcrate) March 30, 2025

Vaibhav Suryavanshi in RR pic.twitter.com/f1KH5bNqKr — Sober (@Soberhere_) March 30, 2025

13 years old Vaibhav Suryavanshi carrying drinks for RR. Isn't it child labouring ? its nothing new for Rajasthan bro.. ye to kuch b naii ..baki aur kuch bolunga to ....vivad pic.twitter.com/D1gkef7B2m — GlobalStrat Insight (@YashBarapatre6) March 30, 2025

