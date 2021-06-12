Kailash Satyarthi, Nobel Peace Laureate, highlighted the issue of child labour across the world and its impact on kids, on the occasion of World Day against Child Labour today. The special day is marked on June 12 every year. Satyarthi listed steps and measures to end child labour during the ‘Together To End Child Labour’ event hosted by the International Labour Organization.

The Nobel Peace Laureate spoke about the impact of child labour about on kids and how children are being constantly exploited across countries. Satyarthi highlighted the impact of child labour and how the dreams of kids are shattered because their childhood is being.

