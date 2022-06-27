The international, clothes-optional bike ride which goes by the name World Naked Bike Ride is celebrated every year in summer in almost 200 cities across the globe. This year over 200 cyclists congregated to commemorate Milwaukee’s second annual Naked Bike Ride event. 'Be as bare as you dare' is the dress code for the celebration and “now you see me” is the slogan. Naked Cyclists on a Roll for Healthy Transport in Mexico City.

Have A Look:

Over 200 cyclists turn out for Milwaukee’s second annual World Naked Bike Ride 2022 https://t.co/9Z44S6sNBG via @Yahoo — jamie (@gnuman1979) June 26, 2022

