The NBA Cup 2024 tournament is in the knock-out phase with top seed Oklahoma City Thunders taking on Dallas Mavericks in a high-profile fixture. Shai-Gilgeous Alexander scored 39 points with a 16-point first-quarter performance to help his side register a win. They will face the winner of the Warriors vs Rockets match. In the East, Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks to a close 114-109 win over Orlando Magic. Chris Paul Surpasses Jason Kidd For Second Most Assists in Regular Season, Achieves Feat During San Antonio Spurs vs New Orleans Pelicans NBA 2024-25 Game (Watch Video).

Oklahoma City Thunders and Milwaukee Bucks With Win

UPDATED #EmiratesNBACup Bracket 🏆 ▪️ OKC advances to West Semifinals ▪️ MIL advances to East Semifinals The Quarterfinals continue tomorrow on ESPN and TNT! pic.twitter.com/tbZPquekSC — NBA (@NBA) December 11, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)