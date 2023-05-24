A woman in the USA recently made a bizarre but unique world record for her proptosis skill. Kim Goodman has a unique talent of popping her eyeballs to a protrusion of 12 mm (0.47 in) beyond her eye sockets. 'Proptosis' is the term for eyeball displacement or bulging eyes. Kim discovered her talent when she was hit on the head by a hockey mask, but can now pop out her eyes on cue. "This record-breaking eyeball pop was measured in Istanbul, Turkey, on 2 November 2007 [sic]," read the caption of the Guinness World Record's Instagram post. Setting a World Record Without Knowing You Were Attempting One is Pretty Amazing.

