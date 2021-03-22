Water Day 2021 Messages On Twitter:

We need to save water & trees are our integral friends. They provide us shade, fruits, prevent soil erosion, protect from floods, etc. Where there are more trees, there is also good rain, which always keeps the water in rivers so there is no shortage of water. #WorldWaterDay pic.twitter.com/qVOY3soLzI — ❤️ Vikram (Vicky) 🇮🇳 (@imVickyMansa) March 22, 2021

Important Saying by Sadhguru

Water is not a commodity – water is life. If we destroy our water sources, we destroy future generations right now. #SadhguruQuotes #WorldWaterDay pic.twitter.com/2Qnhet2Tb1 — Sadhguru (@SadhguruJV) March 22, 2021

Save Water!

75% of the total water collected by the RO machine is wasted. Therefore, try to collect the water that is coming out of the pipe of the machine in a bucket, or to make the plants watering by lengthening the pipe. In this way we can save water from being wasted. #WorldWaterDay pic.twitter.com/Cnr3TnETbW — ❤️ Guri Punjabi 🇮🇳 (@Guri03733) March 22, 2021

Think Before Wasting Water

Think of doing this every day. Rural and tribal areas of India this is common. Help us bring change. #WorldWaterDay pic.twitter.com/QSpcFrNM7v — Tribal Army (@TribalArmy) March 22, 2021

A Witnesser!

WATER Birthplace of all famous world civilizations.A silent spectator of human dominance.#WorldWaterDay — 𝐕𝐚𝐬𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐕 (@nirvana_vasudev) March 22, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)