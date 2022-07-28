Two Colombian farmers grew the World's Heaviest Mango on their farm to address the demand of mango lovers, which has entered the Guinness Book of World Records. The gigantic 4.25 kilograms of fruit was harvested by German Orlando Novoa and his wife, Reina Maria Marroquin. The official Instagram page of GWR posted about the record-breaking fruit. World's Largest Cricket Bat, Certified by Guinness World Records, Unveiled in Hyderabad by Mohammad Azharuddin (View Pics and Video).

World's Heaviest Mango!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Guinness World Records (@guinnessworldrecords)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)