Cambodia discovered the world's largest recorded freshwater fish and you definitely can't miss the wondrous sight! The fish is known to be a giant stingray that is 13 feet long and weighs around 660 pounds. The unusual sea creature was found in the Mekong river of Cambodia by a local fisherman who informed the scientists' team about the incident. Upon discovering, the scientists explored that it was the largest freshwater fish ever found. The previous record was of a Mekong catfish that weighed around 646 pounds. Indian Cobra Swallows Russell’s Viper Snake in Gujarat! Video of the Giant Reptile Taking Over Its Prey Goes Viral! (Watch Now!)

Check Out the World's Largest Freshwater Fish Now:

The world's largest recorded freshwater fish, a giant stingray, has been caught in the Mekong River in Cambodia. The stingray measured almost 13 feet long and weighed more than 600 pounds. Scientists attached a tagging device before releasing the fish. https://t.co/bm4l36X7TI — The Associated Press (@AP) June 20, 2022

