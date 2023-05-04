A resident of South Carolina broke the record for the longest moustache ever grown on a living person. According to Guinness World Records, Paul Slosar of Summerville has 'English' style moustache that is two feet and one inch long, around the same length as a newborn who is four months old. As per the world record organisation, Slosar has spent the last 30 years developing his facial hair. Longest Tongue in The World: Nick Stoeberl, Who Holds Guinness World Record Adds Another Feather To Cap Playing Jenga (Watch Video).

World's Longest Moustache

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Guinness World Records (@guinnessworldrecords)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)