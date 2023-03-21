Social Media has emerged as a significant platform for showcasing one's skills and talents, however, some of the content creators' shared videos occasionally leave watchers perplexed. Similar events occurred when a vlogger named Lakshay Chaudhary shared a video of his grandfather's funeral, which undoubtedly went viral online. Chaudhary is a fairly well-known vlogger on YouTube with over 4 lakh subscribers. "NANAJI KO AAKHIRI SHRADDHANJALI," read the title of the now-viral video, which has sparked a controversy on microblogging site Twitter. YouTuber Bursts 1,00,000 Firecrackers on Car; What Happens Next Will Make You Ask ‘Why Did He Do It?’

YouTuber Vlogs His Grandfather’s Funeral Online:

Chaudhary Faces Backlash On Twitter:

CoNtEnT CrEaToR pic.twitter.com/vpwnmydKs8 — Dr Nimo Yadav (@niiravmodi) March 20, 2023

Netizens Also Trolled Chaudhary For His Previous Thumbnail:

Earlier he used this thumbnail 🤡🤡 pic.twitter.com/8OgS9fwoT8 — Dr Nimo Yadav (@niiravmodi) March 20, 2023

Some Users Critisized Vlogging Culture Altogether:

All youtubers dont have any content..total kachra — CA. Abhinav Khanna (@caabhinavkhanna) March 20, 2023

Netizens Also Expressed Their Surprise on Choice of Content:

Bhagwan 🙏 — Ishaan Meet (@ishaanmeet) March 20, 2023

