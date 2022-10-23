Bloggers often share surprising videos on social media. One such video has surfaced on the occasion of Diwali which shows a YouTuber puting firecrackers on his entire car and then setting it on fire. This video is becoming increasingly viral on social media. In the video, it can be seen that one lakh crackers are used on the car. As he lights the firecrackers, they start detonating with a loud sound and the whole car burns. Andhra Pradesh: 2 Dead After Fire Breaks Out at Firecracker Stalls in Vijayawada (Watch Video)

Watch Viral Video:

