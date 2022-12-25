A Zomato delivery boy is winning hearts on social media, with his dance moves. In a viral video, the delivery boy can be seen dancing on famous Bollywood song "Sapne me milti hai" from Manoj Bajpai's movie Satya. The video was shared by Instagram user Pulkit Kochar. The song was being played at a wedding venue and the Zomato delivery boy was seen dancing on it outside the venue. He was not a part of the guest list, still he was enjoying the song and dancing to its tunes. The video is being liked by many on social media. Zomato Delivery Boy Reacts to Viral Video of Customer Welcoming Him With ‘Aarti Ki Thali,’ Demands Action For 'Falsely Accusing of Delayed Order' (View Tweet).

Watch: Zomato Delivery Boy Dancing on ‘Sapne Me Milti Hai’ Song

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pulkit Kochar (@pulkitkochar)

