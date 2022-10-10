A recent video that showed a Delhi man welcoming a Zomato delivery agent with an ‘Aarti Ki Thali’ as he received the order despite heavy traffic in the city had gone viral. The customer was seen expressing delight after receiving his order and the delivery boy was seen smiling at the reaction of the customer. However, the Zomato agent has taken to Twitter to share his displeasure about the viral video and shared a screenshot saying that the information provided in the video was false and he was "falsely being accused of delayed order." Check out his tweet and the original viral video below to know more. Delivery Boy’s Aarti? Delhi Man Welcomes the Zomato Agent With ‘Aarti Ki Thali’ As He Receives the Order Despite Heavy Traffic in the City; Watch Viral Video.

Check Out The Delivery Boy's Reaction Here

@zomatocare ek customer ne meri video viral kr di hai Instagram Pe aap unke against action lo wo false information de rhe hain social media pe ki maine order bahut delay deliver kra hai khud hi dekh lo Zara. ##shame Zomato customers pic.twitter.com/DHvQHOJP5O — Ashish Jha (@AshishJZhce) October 9, 2022

Check Out The Original Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanjeev Tyagi (@sanjeevkumar220268)

