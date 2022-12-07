In a viral video shared on Twitter, people have filmed stumbling and zoning out like living dead in broad daylight on the streets of Philadelphia, USA. The clip shows a woman walking in an ultra-slow motion with her mouth wide open. In another instance, a man was also captured bending down on his feet in the middle of the lane, which looks eerie. The footage of the strange act by humans left the internet wondering if the "zombie virus" has already triggered its attack on humankind. Sources say that the creepy sight exposed the menacing drug situation in the region. Video: Amritsar Woman Seen Struggling To Walk After Being ‘Under Influence of Drugs’, Police Launch Probe.

Folks Act Uncanny in Philadelphia's Street!

Netizens Are Bewildered!

That Is Absolutely Not Normal!

It's a sad situation but so many of them on the streets of NY. They can usually stay in that position for hours without touching the ground. — Lamz K (@LamzK5) December 6, 2022

