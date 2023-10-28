PM Narendra Modi congratulated Indian athletes for winning a historic 100 medals at the Asian Para Games 2023 saying that the success is a result of the sheer talent, hard work, and determination of our athletes. India's para-athletes scripted history on Saturday as they won their 100th medal of the Hangzhou Asian Para Games with Dilip Mahadu Gavit winning a gold medal in the morning. Narayana Konganapalle, Anita Secures Silver Medal in Mixed Doubles Sculls PR3 Event at Asian Para Games 2023.

PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Athletes

100 MEDALS at the Asian Para Games! A moment of unparalleled joy. This success is a result of the sheer talent, hard work, and determination of our athletes. This remarkable milestone fills our hearts with immense pride. I extend my deepest appreciation and gratitude to our… pic.twitter.com/UYQD0F9veM — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 28, 2023

