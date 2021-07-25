Indian wrestlers had a sensational outing at the 2021 World Cadet Wrestling Championships in Hungary as several of them won medals. Priya Malik, Tannu, Aman Gulia were some of the athletes to win gold medals at the event with the Indian freestyle team also winning gold. Check the full list of winners below.

India Freestyle Team Gold Priya Malik Gold Tannu Gold Komal Gold Aman Gulia Gold Sagar Jaglan Gold Chirag Gold Jaideep Gold Jaskaran Singh Silver India Women’s Wrestling Team Silver Ankit Gulia Bronze Varsha Bronze Sahil Bronze

