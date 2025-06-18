Being tall in a game of basketball certainly helps big time and this was what was seen in the case of China's Zhang Ziyu, who used her height to absolute perfection and helped her team beat Bosnia & Herzegovina 101-55 in a warm-up match held on June 14. Standing at an astounding height of around 7 feet and 3 inches, Zhang Ziyu made her debut for the Chinese national team in the match and made an instant impact. In a video from the match, which has gone viral, the towering 18-year-old can be seen scoring a goal with relative ease while the opposition players were trying to have her lose the ball. She also used her height to collect the ball and also made effective passes. What's more is that she also contributed 18 points and seven rebounds. India’s First-Ever Professional Basketball League Announced in Association With BFI.

7-Foot Tall Basketball Player Zhang Ziyu Stands 'Tall' on Debut for Chinese National Team

🔥 7'5" (226cm) phenom！ 🇨🇳 18-year-old Zhang Ziyu makes her senior national team debut in style: 🪣 18 PTS 🧱 7 REB ⏱️ in just 12 MIN China crushes Bosnia & Herzegovina 101–55. 💪 Watch how the towering teen dominates the paint! @FIBAWWC @CWHoopShow @WNBACentral_ pic.twitter.com/zmXJMlF2vY — CGTN Sports Scene (@CGTNSportsScene) June 15, 2025

