Indian golfer Aditi Ashok has secured her qualification for the Women's British Open after she finished second in the qualifiers, on Monday, August 16.

Check tweet here:

Congratulations on making the ⁦@AIGWomensOpen⁩ ⁦@aditigolf⁩ will play her 19th major when she tees off at ⁦@carnoustiegolf⁩ on Thursday. pic.twitter.com/NiS47lwevj — Anand Datla (@SportASmile) August 16, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)