A disturbing incident from Amrapali Golf Homes Society in Greater Noida West has gone viral after a man was caught on camera assaulting his girlfriend on the balcony of their flat. The shocking act, filmed by a neighbour, shows the accused, 24-year-old Shibbu (from New Usmanpur, Delhi), physically abusing and misbehaving with the woman. The viral clip triggered massive outrage online, prompting swift action by Bisrakh police. Based on the victim’s complaint, Shibbu was arrested and booked under relevant IPC sections. Noida Police confirmed his custody and assured further legal steps. The case has also raised serious concerns about safety inside gated societies, with residents urging stricter security protocols and faster police response to ensure women’s safety in private residences. Instagram Reels Craze Leads to Dangerous Stunt: Youth Risks Life by Lying on Railway Tracks As Train Passes Overhead, Shocking Video Goes Viral.

Man Arrested for Assaulting Girlfriend in Noida

