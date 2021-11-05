Akash Kumar finished on the podium at the 2021 AIBA World Boxing Championships, winning a bronze medal. Kumar is the seventh boxer from India to win a medal at the Boxing event.

It's BRONZE 🥉for Akash😀#AkashKumar (54kg) becomes 7th male boxer from 🇮🇳 to win a 🏅at the World 🥊🥊 Championships Fantastic Performances by Akash at the #aibawchs2021 Way to go Champ! More power to you 💪💪 Check out the 🇮🇳 medal winners at the C'ships👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/7ACbdyoZIj — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) November 5, 2021

