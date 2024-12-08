The UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) is back with another round of mega matchup cards with stars like Alexandre Pantoja and Kai Asakura putting their skills on the line. The main event matches include Alexandre Pantoja vs Kai Asakura Fight for the flyweight championship. 34-year-old Pantoja has maintained a strong record in the UFC. The UFC 310 matches will be held in the T-Mobile Arena. The start time of the UFC 310 is 08:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) on December 8. Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to the UFC events. Fans can tune into Sony Sports Ten channels for UFC 310 event. The live streaming of UFC 310 is available on the SonyLIV app and websites. UFC Hall of Fame 2024: Wanderlei Silva, Marucia Rua, Frankie Edgar and Joanna Jedrzejczyk Among the Seven Greats Inducted in UFCHOF Class of 2024.

Alexandre Pantoja vs Kai Asakura 310 Fight Live

