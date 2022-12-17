Australia have got a great start to the AUS vs SA 1st test at the Gabba, Brisbane. Being asked to bat first, South Africa were reduced to 27-4 by Australia's pace trio. South Africa then clawed their way through the pair of Kyle Verreynne and Temba Bavuma. The duo stitched a 57(84) run partnership which somehow took South Africa's score to 84-4 before the end of the first session. Scott Boland was the pick of the bowlers for Australia. The 33-year-old has already got two wickets. Meanwhile, Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins have got one each. Australia vs South Africa 1st Test 2022 Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of AUS vs SA Cricket Match on TV With Time in IST.

Australia off to a Great Start

Four early wickets for the Aussies, but a strong rebuild from Temba Bavuma and Kyle Verreynne! Watch every ball of the #AUSvSA Test series LIVE on https://t.co/CPDKNxoJ9v with a Full Tour Pass 📺 pic.twitter.com/bRER3zJtZl — ICC (@ICC) December 17, 2022

