Social media has been flooded with funny viral memes following Zimbabwe’s historic 23-run victory over Australia in the T20 World Cup 2026. The underdog triumph at the R. Premadasa Stadium on Friday saw the Chevrons defend 169, leaving the former champions’ Super 8 hopes in jeopardy. Netizens have taken to X to make fun of a star-studded Australian line-up, which collapsed to 146 all out against a disciplined Zimbabwean attack. Zimbabwe Defeats Australia by 23 Runs in T20 World Cup 2026; Blessing Muzarabani, Brad Evans, and Brian Bennett Shine As ZIM Maintain Unbeaten Record in T20WC Against AUS.

Zimbabar For a Reason

Why, oh WHY?

Eh, Eh EHHHH!

Australia in Today's match 🤡 Well Played Zimbabwe 🔥 #ausvszim pic.twitter.com/pXxtv3GHrg — Memes Wala (@memeswalla_) February 13, 2026

Mood in India

Mood after Australia lost against Zimbabwe pic.twitter.com/WjZD0nOoKU — Abhishek (@be_mewadi) February 13, 2026

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)